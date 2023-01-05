Los Angeles [US]: It's the birthday of Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper. The actor rose to fame since debuting in the 2001 flick 'Wet Hot American Summer'. Ever since, he has had a glorious career spanning over 2 decades now, in which he has acted in a wide variety of films from the action to the comedy genre and so on, charming audiences with his dapper looks and immensely nuanced screen presence.

As the 9-time Academy Award-nominated actor rings in his 48th year, he has behind him, a huge repertoire of films that have become commercial successes, with some even garnering classic status among fans. Let us take a look at some of the actor's films that you would enjoy watching any time of any day.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY:

This Guillermo Del Torro film which was released in 2021 features Bradley in the role of a manipulative carny. The actor shared a brilliant screen presence with his co-actor Cate Blanchett as well as a host of other talents including David Strathairn, Willem Dafoe and Richard Jenkins in this noir thriller movie. (ANI)

LICORICE PIZZA:

Even though Bradley doesn't have the lead role, he effortlessly steals the show in the small screen time stipulated to him in this Paul Thomas Anderson-helmed coming-of-age film. In the role of Jon Peters, the ex-boyfriend of legendary singer Barbra Streisand, the 48-year-old actor showed his acting finesse. (ANI)

THE HANGOVER:

The "Who brought this guy?" sequence of the film iconically proves why Bradley is a force in Hollywood to reckon with. Along with co-actors Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis, he created a riot on the silver screen in his role as Phil. He effortlessly proved his worth as a sensation in the American film industry with his stint in this comedy flick. (ANI)

AMERICAN HUSTLE:

This 2013 crime-drama film gave Cooper the second of his 9 Oscar nominations. His role as FBI agent Richie DiMaso who goes rogue showcases how versatile he is, effortlessly choosing his roles without falling into a typecast. (ANI)

A STAR IS BORN: