Washington: Filmmaker Todd Phillips has shared a teaser image from Joker: Folie a Deux, announcing "day one" of work on the Joaquin Phoenix starrer. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Phillips posted an image of Joaquin in character as the movie's protagonist Arthur Fleck.

In the picture, Joaquin as Arthur is seen lying dead-eyed as he's receiving a shave from what appears to be an orderly at the facility. "Day 1. Our boy. #joker," Phillips wrote in the caption.

While plot details remain closely guarded, the Joker sequel will pick up with Phoenix's killer clown after he's been admitted to Arkham Asylum. Joaquin will be joined by Lady Gaga for the sequel, who has been cast in a role reported to be a take on the DC Comics villain Harley Quinn.

Helmed by Phillips, the plot details of Joker: Folie a Deux are under tight wraps, the title Folie a Deux which means shared delusional disorder, hints at how Arthur's villainy might be embraced by the residents of the fictional Gotham City. However, these are just speculations.

Phillips' original Joker became a box office phenomenon in 2019, grossing just over USD 1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history (unadjusted for inflation). The movie won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and went on to earn 11 Academy Award nominations, including best picture and director. Phoenix won the Oscar, as did Hildur Gudnadottir for the original score.

Joker: Folie a Deux, is all set to hit the theatres on October 4, 2024.