Hyderabad: The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony took an unexpected turn when James Martin, the star of the Best Live Action Short Film “An Irish Goodbye,” was wished a happy birthday on stage. The actor turned 31 on the same day as the awards ceremony, and the audience at the Dolby Theatre sang “Happy Birthday” to him while he was accepting the award.

Martin was accompanied by his co-actor Seamus O'Hara and the film's directors Ross White and Tom Berkeley as he accepted the award. Berkeley mentioned that the award was the "second most important thing about today" because it was Martin's birthday. He then asked the audience to join him in singing “Happy Birthday” for the actor. Martin was dressed in a leopard print suit jacket and seemed thrilled with the impromptu birthday celebration.

Martin's journey to the Oscars stage has been an inspiring one. The actor, who has Down syndrome, started his acting career with a role in the TV show "Marcella" in 2016. He then appeared in the TV movie "Ups and Downs" in 2017. However, just a few months before the Oscars, Martin was reportedly working at a Starbucks outlet in Belfast, Ireland.

After landing in Los Angeles for the Oscars, Martin performed with a band at O'Brien's Irish Pub in Santa Monica, playing the harmonica. In an interview, he stated that one should never judge a book by its cover and that we are all human beings who know how to act. Before his acting career, Martin worked as a chef in an Italian restaurant and could make garlic bread, meatballs, salads, mussels, and chips.

In "An Irish Goodbye," Martin played one of two brothers who are brought together by their mother's death. The film explores the themes of grief, family, and connection. The film's nomination and Martin's win at the Oscars have been hailed as a significant step forward for representation in the film industry.

Martin's win and birthday celebration have received positive reactions on social media. Many users have expressed their happiness and congratulated him on his achievement. Martin's story serves as a reminder of the importance of inclusivity and diversity in the entertainment industry and the power of perseverance and hard work.