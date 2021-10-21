Nagaon: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly killed for refusing to see pornography by three minors. The incident took place at Kaliabar in Central Assam's Nagaon district. After a thorough investigation, police in Assam's Nagaon district have arrested the three minors who allegedly killed the girl. Father of one of the accused was also arrested as he tried to hide the crime.

"It was an unfortunate incident. Three juveniles, two of 11-year-old and one eight-year-old have brutally killed a six-year-old girl as she refused to watch a pornography movie along with them. We have also arrested the father of one of the accused since he was tightlipped about the crime despite knowing about it," said Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra.

Police recreated the scene on Wednesday at the same spot and arrested all the accused. "This is very unfortunate that three juveniles have killed a six-year-old girl. This is a warning for all of us that parents need to keep a tab on their children. The mobile phone we seized belonged to one of the accused's father. When we checked the phone we could see only pornography content in it," Mishra said.

The girl's body was found behind a toilet in the area. According to police, the three have been seeing pornography almost regularly. They asked the girl to watch the pornography on that afternoon but when she refused to it, they killed her brutally by beating her with stones. Mishra said that the three juveniles will be produced before the court which is likely to remand them into juvenile home for reformation.

Also read: Minor girl gang-raped in Kozhikode; police nab three