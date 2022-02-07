Karimnagar: Three members of a family died by suicide at Katnepally village in Choppadandi Mandal of Karimnagar district in Telangana on Monday.

The deceased include a couple in their 50s, Bhairy Shankaiah(55) and Jamuna(50) and their son Sridhar. The family was found hanging in their home. Police arrived at the spot as soon as they were informed and they suspect the reason to be financial stress. The couple's daughter got married three months ago, and this added to the financial debt the family was already under, according to neighbours. The bodies have been shifted to a government hospital for postmortem while the police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

