Bareilly: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by her lover and his friends in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The teenager's mother informed the police that she and her daughter were working in two different rooms when some youths suddenly barged into their house and started assaulting the girl. The youths poured kerosene on her which was kept nearby, and set her on fire. After setting her ablaze they fled away from the spot. Hearing her scream, her mother came out of another room and immediately informed the police.

The girl was rushed to CHC Bahedi, from there she was referred to Bareilly Hospital. The teenager's mother also said that when her husband had gone to work in a rice mill and both her sons were not present at the time of the incident. According to the report, the teenager had a love affair with one of the accused living nearby.

As soon as the information was received the police inspected the spot and took possession of the girl's burnt clothes.

Addressing the reporters, Inspector of Devrania police station Sunil Kumar Sharma said, "The situation is not clear yet. We are investigating. The victim suffered from 80 per cent burnt injuries. A case has been registered against two youths of the same community. The police are investigating this horrific incident and the accused would be arrested soon."

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital.