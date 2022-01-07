Coimbatore: A woman sustained injuries in an acid attack by a stranger at Ammankulam in the Coimbatore district on Thursday night.

According to the police source, Radha (34) was walking towards her residence in Ammankulam from a grocery shop at around 9 pm on Thursday (Jan 6).

She was stalked by a man in a two-wheeler, who called her by name later. Immediately, the motorcyclist threw acid on her face and escaped.

Radha, who was injured in the incident was admitted to a private hospital nearby, late on Thursday night.

Sources stated that Radha is a construction worker in Coimbatore hailing from Dharmapuri district and has been living alone in Coimbatore for the past 8 months due to a dispute with her husband. She has two daughters.

The C2 Race Course police have registered a case under section 326A (acid throwing and causing grievous injuries). They are further investigating the case to get a breakthrough regarding the motive and other additional details.

