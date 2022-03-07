Agra: An undergraduate student of Tundla, Firozabad was allegedly gang-raped by three auto-rickshaw borne youths while on her way back from college in Etmadpur area. The victim said that on Sunday she had gone to college to submit a form. While returning home, the three youths riding an auto-rickshaw kidnapped her, she said. The three, she alleged, took her to a ravine near Budhiya Ka Tal in Etmadpur and gang-raped her. The victim said the accused also recorded the act.

The three then fled leaving the girl alone. She somehow reached home and narrated her ordeal to the family members after which her father filed a complaint at Tundla police station.

SP Dehat Agra Satyajit Gupta reached the spot and a case was registered against the three unidentified accused late Sunday night. SP Satyajit Gupta said that according to the victim, one of the three accused had 'Bhura Yadav' written on his hand and that she can identify the accused. SP Gupta said they have formed three teams and the accused will be arrested soon.

