Muzaffarnagar: Police on Tuesday said one school manager has been arrested and efforts are on to nab another for allegedly attempting to rape 17 girls after taking them to another school on the pretext of a practical exam in Purkazi area of the district.

School manager Yogesh Chouhan has been arrested. Five teams have been formed to nab the other accused identified as Arjun who went absconding after reports about the rape attempt became public, police said. Officials said the girls will be subjected medical examination after which they will be produced before the magistrate for recording their statements.

Police said the incident happened when the accused took the girls to a different school for practical exams and they had to stay there overnight. The two accused allegedly attempted to rape the girls after giving them intoxicated water. They allegedly threatened the girls with dire consequence if they revealed the incident to anyone.

The accused were booked on the basis of a complaint filed by the girls' families.

Earlier, Purkazi police station SHO V K Singh was transferred to the police line for alleged negligence of duty in the matter. According to the families, when they approached the local police they did not take any action.

The accused have been charged under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).