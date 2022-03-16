Ranchi: The Police have arrested the infamous Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) commander Bhikhan Ganjhu on Wednesday in Ranchi, according to the police sources. The Police are interrogating him at a secret place, the source further added.

Bhikhan Ganjhu was hiding in the Pandara area of ​​Ranchi when arrested. However, there is no official confirmation of the arrest yet.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jharkhand Police were looking for Bhikhan Ganjhu in several cases including terror funding from coal projects and arms smuggling. His role also came to the fore in the recent arson incident in Tandwa.

Earlier, NIA had announced Rs. 10 lakhs reward on him and launched a manhunt. As Ganjhu was involved in collecting terror funds in the name of the Magadha Amprali coal project, recovery of levy amount from militant Parameshwara Ganjhu, and Purnia arms racket case.

The extremists had formed a committee in Magadha, Amrapali along with the Ashoka and NK area of the Chatra district for collecting funds for the coal project. The pressure on TPC increased after NIA took action in the matter. The commanders of TPC including Bhikhan went underground when NIA took action to recover the money for the coal project.

