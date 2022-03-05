Nagpur: A hawala business worth crores was busted by police in Nagpur. Three teams of Nagpur police seized Rs 4.2 crore after carrying out a raid on Hawala traders on Friday late night. At the behest of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, three teams led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Gajanan Rajmane and Assistant Commissioner of Police Surve conducted the raids.

Gajanan Rajmane, Deputy Commissioner of Nagpur, said, " The three teams of police raided the apartment and recovered Rs 4.2 crore. Police raided the places of Nehal Suresh Wadalia, Vardhaman Vilasbhai Pachchikar and Shivkumar Harishchand Diwaniwal. All three have been taken into custody.

Also Read: Over Rs 3 crore cash recovered in fresh IT raids in UP's Hardoi

It may be recalled that raids were conducted on November 26, 2021. During the raid, the police seized Rs 84 lakh cash. The raids were conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Gajanan Rajmane on nine hawala traders.