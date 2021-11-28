Mysuru (Karnataka): A 16-year-old girl from the Mysuru district's Giridarshni Nagar became pregnant after being raped by her elder brother. The victim, who had lost her parents in her childhood, had been living with her elder brothers after her two elder sisters got married.

The accused, identified as Vinay Kumar, is an alcoholic and had been raping his younger sister for the last three months. The matter came to light on November 27 after the girl became pregnant.

The victim has been admitted to the Cheluwamba Hospital in Mysore for treatment.

The accused was arrested and a rape case has been registered against him at the Alanahalli Police Station. He confessed to the crime during interrogation.

