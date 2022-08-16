Real life Breaking Bad...Rs 1026 crore drug bust by Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell in Gujarat factory
Published on: 20 minutes ago
Real life Breaking Bad...Rs 1026 crore drug bust by Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell in Gujarat factory
Published on: 20 minutes ago
Mumbai: Mumbai Police busted a drugs network and raided a factory in Gujarat recovering drugs worth over 1,000 crore. Worli unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell busted the drugs factory in the Ankleshwar area of Bharuch district of Gujarat.
"The Worli team of Anti-narcotics cell has recovered 513 kg of Mephedrone from a Gujarat-based chemical factory. One person has been arrested so far. Overall, we have recovered 1200 kgs Mephedrone in the operation so far," said Datta Nalawade, DSP Anti-Narcotics Cell. The value of the drugs recovered is a whopping Rs 1,026 crore in the international market.
Loading...