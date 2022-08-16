Mumbai: Mumbai Police busted a drugs network and raided a factory in Gujarat recovering drugs worth over 1,000 crore. Worli unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell busted the drugs factory in the Ankleshwar area of ​​Bharuch district of Gujarat.

"The Worli team of Anti-narcotics cell has recovered 513 kg of Mephedrone from a Gujarat-based chemical factory. One person has been arrested so far. Overall, we have recovered 1200 kgs Mephedrone in the operation so far," said Datta Nalawade, DSP Anti-Narcotics Cell. The value of the drugs recovered is a whopping Rs 1,026 crore in the international market.