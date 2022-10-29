Aizawl (Mizoram): In a case similar to Delhi's 2008 high-profile Aarushi Talwar murder, Mizoram Police is all set to use a polygraph or lie-detector test on the parents of a two-year-old girl who passed away last month at a private hospital and was confirmed to have been sexually abused before her death.

The girl had died of acute Loryngotracheobrontis (ALTB) at a private hospital in Aizawl on September 16, according to the hospital's summary. However, the subsequent examination of her body confirmed that she was sexually abused before her death.

Earlier this month, the girl's parents were arrested for being the prime accused in the case. The girl's father was arrested on October 1 and her mother on October 3 as they appeared to be the prime suspects in the case. Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said that the state police are planning to administer a lie detector test on them to reveal the truth.

"We have decided to use polygraph in the investigation and the girl's parents have already consented to undergo the tests. They will be taken to Chandigarh as the instrument is not available in the state," the IGP said while adding that police were yet to make a breakthrough in the case.

According to DIG (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, the lie-detector test, if used, would be the first time in the state. Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) C. Lalruaia said that the two accused are now under judicial custody and the police will seek remand for the polygraph tests.

The police had registered a suo-moto case under relevant sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on September 20 following information from the private hospital and the subsequent examination of the minor's body indicated that she was sexually abused during her lifetime.

The case is similar to 2008 Noida double murder case involving 13-year-old girl Aarushi Talwar and 45-year-old man Hemraj Banjade, a live-in domestic worker employed by her family. The two were killed on the night of 15–16 May 2008 at Aarushi's home in Noida. In that case as well, the parents underwent a lie-detector test.

In November 2013, the parents were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, amid criticism that the judgment was based on weak evidence. The Talwars successfully challenged the decision in the Allahabad High Court, which acquitted them in 2017. The case remains unsolved.