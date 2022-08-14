Ballia: A man killed a woman by slitting her throat in Baheri village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and then surrendered to the police.

The deceased has been identified as 27-yar-old Armana, who was divorced and lived at the house of her maternal brother Noor Alam. Sonu alias Dilshad, who lived near her house, had misbehaved with Armana five days ago on Wednesday. Armana had slapped him as well. On Saturday night at around 1:30 am, Sonu killed the woman by hitting her on the neck with a sharp weapon.

When her parents tried to intervene, he attacked and injured them too. Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said that the accused Sonu along with his cousin surrendered at Kotwali during the night. During interrogation, he said that four to five days ago, the deceased had threatened to implicate the accused in a fake case of rape and molestation and had slapped him in the middle of a market.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the police spokesman said that further investigations were underway.