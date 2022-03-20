New Delhi: A man was stabbed to death with a beer bottle in Delhi's Rohini district on the day of Holi. The incident took place in Rajapur village of Prashant Vihar police station area where Pravesh was playing Holi with their friends.

During the celebration, the accused, Prakash Nepali joined them. Suddenly, an altercation broke out between the two after which Prakash stabbed Parvesh. Following the incident, Parvesh was rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead. The police have arrested the accused while registering a case in the incident.

