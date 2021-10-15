Ranchi (Jharkhand): One man was killed by another man in the Tamad police station area in Jharkhand after a fight over cutting the teeth-cleaning twig from a tree. The accused has been taken into custody and the murder weapon has also been recovered from him.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, DSP Ajay Kumar said a dispute happened between the accused Tarun Mahato and the victim Haradhan Lohra over cutting the teeth-cleaning twig from a tree in the morning. In a fit of anger, Mahto attacked Lohra with a sharp knife. After the incident, Lohra was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, accused Mahato has accepted that he attacked Lohra in the neck in a fit of anger. Both the deceased and the accused are from Pitai village.

