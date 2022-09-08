Homeless woman gang raped near Gorakhpur railway station

Gorakhpur (UP): A 25-year-old homeless woman was allegedly abducted and raped by three men near Gorakhpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The woman reached the Government Railway Police (GRP) station on Wednesday night and narrated her ordeal. The police registered her complaint and rushed her to a hospital for medical attention.

SP (Railway) Awdhesh Singh said the woman, resident of Maharajganj district, was living near the Dharamshala Bazar bridge outside platform number 1. She alleged that she was abducted by three youths who took turns to rape her near Dharamshala Bazar Mandi railway line, Singh said.When the woman tried to raise an alarm, the accused beat her up and fled the spot, he said. "The woman complained of gang rape at the GRP police station. Her statements were recorded and she was admitted to BRD Medical College," the SP said.

On the basis of the woman's description of the accused and using footage from CCTV cameras, efforts are being made to nab the accused, Singh added. PTI

