Kutch: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday recovered 250 kg of heroin worth Rs 2,500 crore in the international market, at the Kandla port in the district. Preliminary investigations revealed that the heroin was being transported from Afghanistan.

Based on the intelligence input, the joint teams from the Gujarat ATS and DRI inspected a container at Arvind V Joshi & Co Carrier Freight Station in the port. The inspection yielded the seizure of contraband. The authorities are yet to declare the exact value of the seized heroin. Officials remain tightlipped about the seizure.

It is pertinent to note that the DRI seized nearly 3 metric tonnes of heroin shipped as semi processed talcum powder worth Rs 21,000 crore from Mundra port in September, 2021. Union Home Ministry while answering a question in Rajya Sabha claimed that no drugs were confiscated from this Port in Gujarat before the seizure of 2988.21 kgs of heroin as per the records of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Also read: Another consignment of talc stones cleared Mundra port in June last year: MHA