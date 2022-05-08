Gurugram: A juvenile boy has been apprehended for allegedly killing a six-year-old girl in IMT Manesar area and disfiguring her features to hide her identity, police said on Saturday. The accused has earlier been in a correctional facility for juveniles for murder, and was released in February this year, said police. A minor girl was found dead on Friday only a few metres away from her home. Post mortem report did not confirm rape, as was suspected by the police earlier, but her samples have been sent to the forensic science lab for further insights.

According to the complaint filed by her father, their family lived here on rent and originally belongs to Uttar Pradesh. I have two daughters. My younger daughter asked me to give her Rs 10 to buy Frooti. I gave her the money and she went outside but did not return till late, said the father, a factory worker. We started searching for her and after many hours of search, we found her battered body near a pile of bricks. We then informed the police, he said in his complaint. I want strict action against whoever did this, he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), and 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC at IMT Manesar Police Station. A senior investigating officer said that deep injury marks were found on the head, eyes, and other body parts of the girl. The accused probably hit her face to disfigure it and hide her identity to mislead the investigation, the officer said. The detained accused was lodged in a correctional home in Faridabad in connection with the murder of a minor boy in January 2020. He had come to home on bail on February 18 this year. He has confessed to the murder, the officer said.

PTI