Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, the doctor couple died under suspicious circumstances at the Langer Houz area in ​​Hyderabad. A geyser exploded in the couple's washroom on Friday and as a result, the newlyweds died. According to the police, Syed Nisaruddin, a doctor from Khaderbagh, and his wife Saima, a final year of MBBS student. The doctor couple became unconscious due to electric shock after a geyser exploded in their washroom.

The family members grew suspicious when they did not lift the phones. The worried family members then informed the police. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and rushed them to a hospital. However, the doctors declared them brought dead.

Locals say that both of them got married recently and the family members of the newlyweds were shocked. Meanwhile, police shifted the bodies of the couple to the Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.