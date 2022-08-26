Thiruvananthapuram: The police arrested four men for allegedly trespassing into a convent in southern Kerala and sexually assaulting four minor girls. Two out of the four accused were held when a night patrol team of the police noticed their presence in an area near the nunnery situated in a rural area a day ago while two others were arrested on the basis of the statements of the victims, they said.

Their alleged trespassing of the compound of a religious institution and the motive behind it were revealed during their interrogation. Based on the inputs provided by the accused, a woman police officer visited the institution and recorded the statements of the minor girls and it was disclosed that they had been subjected to sexual abuse. The arrested men have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 460.