New Delhi/Ghaziabad: An elderly couple was murdered on Thursday night as celebrations for Diwali were well in the advance in Patel Nagar area of ​​Sihani Gate police station in Ghaziabad, police said. Miscreants entered the house and killed the couple and soon fled the spot.

Patel Nagar is considered a posh area. The elderly couple has been identified as Ashok Zaidka and his wife Madhu. They lived alone and have two daughters. Both are married and live separately.

On Diwali night on Thursday, an elderly couple were found brutally murdered in UP's Ghaziabad.

Ashok owns a building that has been given on rent. The couple makes their living out of the rents they get every month. In the evening, neighbours spotted the elderly couple decorating their house.

When one of their daughters in Noida called up the parents to wish them on Diwali her call was not received. Soon she called the washerman, who puts up nearby and told him to go to her parent's place.

When the washerman went and knocked on the door, nobody responded. It's then he found something is suspicious and went inside the house only to find the bodies of the elderly couple were lying in a pool of blood. Soon after the police were informed.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple has been attacked on the head. The reason for the murder is not yet clear. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The miscreants took advantage of the fireworks on Diwali night. It is clear that this massacre must have been pre-planned.

Police are looking into the CCTV footage, and suspect the incident as a case of robbery.