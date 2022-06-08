New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Anand Parbat area by a group of boys after a scuffle broke out over Rs 10 for a cigarette. The deceased in the case was identified as Vijay while the accused were identified as Ravi, Jatin, Sonu Kumar and Ajay.

A case was registered under 302 IPC after the police got the information about the incident on June 6, and all the accused were arrested in the case, according to the police. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted and his body was handed over to his family.

"With the help of CCTV cameras and secret informers, all four accused namely Ravi, Jatin, Sonu Kumar and Ajay were arrested," said the police. According to DCP central Shweta Chauhan, the accused disclosed during the investigation that on June 5, all four accused were coming from Upper Anand Parbat side and at HR road, they had an argument with the deceased who was sitting on a staircase over a cigarette.

"Sonu (one of the accused) who lives in the same vicinity as Vijay (deceased), asked Vijay to give him Rs 10 for a cigarette. On refusal, the scuffle began resulting in the stabbing of the deceased by Sonu and his accomplices," said the police. (ANI)