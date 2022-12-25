New Delhi: Two people, including a dance teacher, were arrested by Delhi Police's Crime Branch for allegedly demanding Rs 30 lakh from parents of his students here in the Anand Vihar area on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Durga Dutt Singh (27) and Vishnu Mishra (28).

According to the police, Vishnu, who turned out to be the dance teacher of the children allegedly threatened the family that if the demands were not met, the students would be killed. The teacher was known to the family for around 10 years. "The accused persons allegedly threatened the family of killing their children if their demands were not fulfilled," a police official privy to the matter said.

"The father of the children told police that he received a Whatsapp message threatening to "kill his children" on December 20. It had crossed photos of his children. "I received photos of my son and daughter with a message. The unknown caller introduced himself as a gangster and gave away the details of my family. Out of fear I disconnected the call and blocked the mobile number," the father said in his complaint.

"After 10 minutes, the unknown caller sent the same crossed photos to the Whatsapp number of the children's mother," according to the police. There was a threatening message sent with the photos as well, as per police sources. "The wife showed the message to her husband. The husband called the accused using one of his friend's contact number. But this time the accused did not take the call. A few minutes later, the accused called the victim's father from another phone number and demanded Rs 30 lakh.

As per the police, the accused said that he would send the account details for the payment and the amount needed to be submitted by 11 am. Tracking the phone number of the accused and other inputs received via various sources Police conducted multiple raids in Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida and trans-Yamuna areas of Delhi. Finally, the police arrested the two culprits. Further investigation is underway.