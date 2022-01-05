Jagtial (Telangana): A car fell in Sriram Sagar Flood Flow Canal in Jagtial district of Telangana on Tuesday midnight. Police have recovered two dead bodies along with the car and identified the deceased as Powderi Rewanth and Gundaveni Prasad.

The car was going to Atmakuru from Metpalli and accidentally fell into the Sriram Sagar Flood Flow Canal in the suburb of Vellulla Village of Jagtial district.

When the police found out about the matter, they rushed for the car, and with the help of a crane, the car and dead bodies were taken out.

The Sriram Sagar Flood Flow Canal bridge railing collapsed on the outskirts of Vellulla. The locals noticed the matter and informed the police. Police immediately checked the CCTV cameras but the car was not captured on CCTV cameras as it entered the village.

The car was thought to have fallen into a canal.

Meanwhile, police received a complaint that Powderi Rewanth and Gundaveni Prasad, both from Mettipalli, had been missing since midnight on Tuesday.

Authorities immediately took drastic measures to cut off the water supply from the Sriramsagar project to the canal.