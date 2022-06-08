Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old boy in Indore died by suicide after he lost borrowed Rs 17,000 in an online ludo game. The man eventually got into a lot of debt, which eventually took a toll on his mental health. The police recovered a suicide note from the site of incidence, while an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

The note says, "Whatever I am doing, I am doing it voluntarily. I have lost money in online games, that's why I am taking this step. Basat Devidas Gawle, Radhe Radhe Krishna." The 23-year-old was addicted to playing Ludo online. He came under stress because of losing money in the game. He is a native of Hingoli in Maharashtra and lived here with his brother-in-law. On Monday, when his sister went to the bank he locked himself in the room and hanged himself from the noose.

According to Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi, "All the members of the house were busy with their work when the deceased Basant committed suicide. The relatives grew suspicious when he did not come out for a long time. The family then found him hanging from the noose, after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital."

"We have also confiscated a suicide note wherein the deceased has clearly stated the reason for his suicide. He had apparently lost a lot of money in the game of Ludo online and could not bear the debt or the stress and therefore decided to take this extreme step," the official added while informing that the incident is being separately probed.