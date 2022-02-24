Patna: Arunachal Pradesh police nabbed a fraudster identified as Braj Kishore Chaudhary alias Chintua a resident of Nalanda district for allegedly duping people for money from Patna on Wednesday. The police of Bandar Deva police station of Itanagar of Arunachal Pradesh has arrested an absconding fraudster from Danapur in the case of forgery of Rs 17 crore. The police took him on transit remand.

Bharat Bandar Deva police station inspector Arun Kumar Pandey talking to ETV Bharat

According to Arun Kumar Pandey, Itanagar police, the fraudster was residing in Raja Bazar, Patna by changing his name. Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap for the last several days, to arrest the fraudster. On Wednesday, the fraudster came to the car showroom located on the Rupaspur-Khagaul canal road to get the car serviced.

On the basis of the information, Arunachal Pradesh police with the help of Rupaspur police raided the car showroom and arrested Braj Kishore Chaudhary. On the basis of the location of the mobile phone of the fraudster, the police raided the Rupaspur-Khagaul canal road and arrested him. Rupaspur police station in-charge Madhusudan Kumar said that "the accused has been handed over to the Arunachal Pradesh police."

Speaking to ETV Bharat Bandar Deva police station inspector Arun Kumar Pandey said, "An FIR had been registered on multi-level fraud case against fraudster Braj Kishore Chaudhary, along with his four to five associates. The fraudster Braj Kishore Chaudhary had opened a fake bank account in the name Elgo consultancy. They made 5,000 people invest in the bank and made around Rs 17 crore. The people, who invested got back Rs 10 crore and around Rs 7 crore were duped from each of the investors."

"Three associates of this Braj Kishore Chaudhary have been already arrested among which his relative named Santosh Kumar have also been arrested from Kankarbag in September. He was arrested from Anyanya Motor, Khagol in Rupaspur on transit remand. Following the arrest, he will be produced in a court of Itagnar, Arunachal Pradesh," Pandey added.