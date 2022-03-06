Kurnool (AP): Andhra Pradesh State Enforcement Bureau (SEB) recovered gold, silver and cash valued at Rs 5 crore from passengers travelling by a private bus during routine checking at the Panchalingala check post in Kurnool district on Sunday, officials said. They detained five people for illegally transporting cash, gold and silver without GST, e-way bills and travelling vouchers for the valuables. The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Coimbatore.

The passengers were identified as Devaraju, Selvaraju, Kumara Velu, Murugesan and Venkatesh. The SEB officials recovered a total of over 8 kilo gold, 28.5 kg silver, and Rs 90 lakh in cash and seized by them. They had concealed cash under their seats and gold biscuits in their inner clothing.

The SEB officials found that the gold was being carried in a specially made outfit so that no one would notice. Meanwhile, a case has been registered regarding incident. According SEB, liquid gold, jewellery, diamonds, cash and other articles are often transported this route. In June last year, the police had seized gold ornaments worth Rs 1.08 crore.

(With agency inputs)

