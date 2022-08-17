Visakhapatnam: Seeing his wife's extra-marital affair, he grew disgusted with women. He became a psycho after getting completely alienated from his family. He targeted women for murder. The police have finally nabbed the suspect of the serial murders that caused a stir in Pendurthi, Visakha district. Visakha police commissioner disclosed the details to reporters on Tuesday.

Anger regarding his wife, turns a man into a serial killer

Chandaka Rambabu (49) of Narsipatnam mandal Dharmasagaram of Anakapalli district had a wife, son and daughter. In 2006, he went to Hyderabad with his family and worked in real estate. There he got cheated by a builder. Later, he kept his family in Hyderabad and stayed in Visakhapatnam for some years. In 2016, when he went to Hyderabad, he found out about his wife's extra-marital affair and divorced her. The children also kept Rambabu away from themselves. While staying in a rented house in Pendurthi, the owner of the house did not like his behavior and evicted him. After all these incidents, Rambabu became a woman hater out of anger at his wife.

On the night of July 9, he attacked T. Nallamma, the guard of an apartment in Brindavan Gardens, Pendurthi. She was severely injured. On August 8, S. Apparao (72) and Lakshmi (62), who were the guards of the apartment in Chinamushidivada, were beaten to death with a rod. On August 14, he murdered A. Lakshmi, a guard in Nagamalli Layout, Sujatanagar. The police focused on these incidents which happened in the same manner. After Lakshmi's murder, the facts came to light when Rambabu wandered around the same area thinking that the police would not come immediately.

"He targeted women who were guarding apartments during their construction. He bought an iron bar weighing a kilo and made a hole in it and tied a rope so that it could be held. He used to wear 2 shirts and hide a rod between them", said the police.

The police added "Rambabu, who committed murders in the dark, used to examine their private parts to confirm that they were women and did not sexually assault anyone. It was found that Rambabu was spending his time eating in wedding ceremonies and temples instead of staying in one place. He attacked four people in 10 days out of which one is severely injured and three were killed". CP Srikanth revealed that they will once again take Rambabu into police custody and conduct an investigation.