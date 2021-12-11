Mangaluru: Four members of a family were found dead in their house located in Bagalkot district, Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Cracking the case and finding the reason behind their death, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar addressed the media on Saturday and informed that they had arrested a woman Noor Jahan on the charges of religious conversion on December 10 in the case pertaining to the tragic death of 4 members of the same family. "The woman has confessed her fault during interrogation," he said.

Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalakshmi (26), and their children Sapna (8) and Samarth (4) were found dead on December 8 at their house in Morgan Gate in Mangaluru. Nagesh killed his wife and two children by mixing poison in food and later he committed suicide by hanging himself.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner added, "A death note was found at the spot which stated that he had mixed poison in the food. He knew his wife was in contact with a Muslim lady (Noor Jahan) who was trying to convert them into the Muslim religion. Due to this reason, he took the extreme step,"

A case was registered in Pandeshwar police station. The family hailed from Sunag village in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district.

Nagesh was working as a driver while Vijayalakshmi was working as a security guard in Mangaluru.

Elaborating further, Shashikumar said, "Noor Jahan works as a marriage broker. She has been away from her husband for eight years. Nagesh's family used to stay in her apartment. Later, they shifted to Morgan's Gate but Vijayalakshmi was in touch with Noor Jahan even after shifting their house,"

"Clash broke out between Nagesh and Vijayalakshmi for some reasons and then Vijayalakshmi stayed in Noor Jahan's house for some days. Noor Jahan had advised Vijayalakshmi to seek divorce from her husband. She had also promised to find a Muslim husband for her. She was making all arrangements for divorce and religious conversion," Mangaluru City Police Commissioner further adds.

"Worried over it, Nagesh killed his wife, children and hung himself. Noor Jahan has been arrested on the basis of a voice message which was sent by Nagesh to the police Sub-Inspector of Pandeshwar police station before his death. Noor Jahan was produced before the court and she confessed her fault during interrogation," Shashikumar added.

