Vijayawada: Police on Monday booked a case against four financiers, for allegedly harassing and driving a family of four to kill themselves two days ago. The family, originally from Telangana, had booked a hotel room in Vijayawada. The incident is a second case of family suicide that Vijayawada has witnessed in a week.

The suicide came to light after the family's relative called the hotel and asked the hotel employees to check on them. One of the two sons and the mother allegedly died of insulin overdose in the hotel room while the other son and the father jumped into the Krishna river.

On the basis of a selfie video taken by Pappula Suresh, the father, police registered a case of abetment of suicide against the financers and took up the investigation. Meanwhile a police team has been sent to Telangana to arrest the financiers - Ganesh, Vineeta, Chandrasekhar and Gnaneswar - who are reportedly absconding.

Suresh, a businessman and native of Nizamabad, alleged in the video that the harassment by financiers, forcing them to repay the loan and interest forced the family to take the extreme step.

Suresh alleged that Gnaneswar mounted pressure on him to pay Rs.40 lakh and threatened that if he failed to repay the amount, his house will be seized. The businessman said Ganesh too harassed him though he had paid him Rs.82 lakh. Suresh had borrowed the money for business after suffering losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said he had been paying huge interests to the financiers, but they continued harassing him. He also claimed that there were many victims like him.

