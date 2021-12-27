East Godavari: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's two-day tour in Andhra Pradesh has come to end on Monday.

As part of a tour of East Godavari district, Mohan Bhagwat was overwhelmed by the affection shown by the locals and organizers in Sakinetipalli mandal VV Meraka, Satyanarayanarajupuram.

Expressing his happiness, he said,"Antarvedi was the most beautiful location and the trip gave him a lot of pleasure."

He praised the friendly nature and affection of the people here and suggested that the same purity be maintained throughout.

He claimed that he would spend more time with the people during his next tour.