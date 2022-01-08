Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) team on Friday raided the residence of a Gutkha trader Laxmikant 'Pammi' Pandey in Premchandra Nagar Colony here.

The raids created quite a stir among the local businessmen and continued till late Friday night.

According to sources, the CGST team, which had come from Delhi, checked and seized some documents related to the businesses run by 'Pammi' Pandey.

Apart from trading in Gutkha, Pandey, sources added, also runs a private school franchise and is accused of tax evasion.

The fresh raids come after similar operations at Kanpur and Kannauj. Late last year, the CGST team raided the house of perfume trader Piyush Jain and recovered Rs 197 crore in cash and 23 kg of gold.

Following this, many more perfume traders including SP leader Pushpraj Jain were raided.

The action happens at a time when Uttar Pradesh is preparing for the upcoming Assembly Elections amid a worsening Covid-19 scenario.

