Thiruvananthapuram: The state government will take stringent action against institutes and organizations covering up COVID-19 cases. Health Minister Veena George said strict action would be taken against such institutes that cover up an increasing number of cases.

A private nursing college at Pathanamthitta became an Omicron cluster, when a student who was in contact with a Non-Resident Indian, attended classes at the college. Many students got infected in the college, but the college authorities did not inform the health department regarding the cases.

Kerala government had given a standing instruction, directing institutes and organizations to inform when Covid cases are reported there. Veena George said she has asked the Pathanamthitta district medical officer to initiate strong action against the private nursing college.