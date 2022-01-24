Thiruvananthapuram: After registering over 45,000 daily new COVID-19 cases for the past few days, Kerala on Monday recorded 26,514 fresh ones and took the total affected in the state to 56,46,665.

It reported 45,449 cases on Sunday while there were 45,136 new cases the next day. On January 20, there were 46,387 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

The Health department said 55,557 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which apparently explains a low number of positive cases today. The State had a full lockdown on Sunday and the testings were limited.

On Sunday, the State reported over 45,000 cases after testing 1,01,252 samples on Saturday.

Currently, there are 2,60,271 active COVID-19 cases of which only 3.8 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the Health Department said in a press release.

The State registered 171 fatalities and took the death toll to 51,987. Among the latest fatalities, 13 were recorded over the last few days while 158 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Among the districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases today - 4,443 followed by Thiruvananthapuram 3,256 and Kozhikode 2,979 cases.

There are 4,31,176 persons under observation, out of which 10,038 are isolation wards of various hospitals.

Meanwhile, 30,710 persons recuperated from the disease today and took the total cured to 53,56,642.

