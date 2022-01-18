Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has postponed a hearing in the anticipatory bail petition filed by actor Dileep. The court postponed the hearing scheduled on Friday as the prosecution demanded more time.

Actor Dileep is the prime accused in a new case, in which he and his associates are accused of plotting to harm police officers investigating the actress abduction and rape case.

Also Read: Kerala Actor Sexual Assault: Police register fresh non-bailable case against Dileep

Director Balachandrakumar, who was a former associate of Dileep, recently spoke up against the actor and handed over pieces of evidence against him. He alleged that Dileep and his associates plotted to harm the police officers in a meeting held at Dileep's house. Balachandrakumar has also handed over voice records and other digital evidence to the police and the court.

Also Read: Kerala Actress Rape Case: Crime Branch raids house, office of accused actor Dileep