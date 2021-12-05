Srinagar: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday told his party workers that they should be ready to make sacrifices ala farmers to achieve rights of Kashmiris snatched away by the BJP-led Central government.

Farooq Abdullah was addressing the party workers during a function organized by NC to commemorate the 116th birth anniversary of NC founder and former Prime Minister of JK, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

Earlier, NC leaders led by Farooq Abdullah paid floral tributes and offered prayers at the mausoleum Sheikh Abdullah at his Naseem Bagh graveyard at Hazratbal in Srinagar.

Farooq said that every single party worker and leader has to be remain in touch with people on ground in every village and locality.

“All of you have to be steadfast. Centre repealed the three farm laws after the sacrifices of 700 farmers. We may also have to make similar sacrifices to get back our rights which have been snatched away by the Centre,” he said.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement that post abrogation of Article 370, J&K is witnessing peace and tourism, Dr Farooq said that if tourism is picking up in Kashmir, what does that mean? “Is tourism everything,” the NC chief asked.

Criticizing the BJP led government, he said that the Central government had promised to give employment to 50,000 youth after abrogation of Article 370.

"Where are the jobs. Instead of jobs, people are loosing them, while people from Punjab and Haryana are being employed in the JK Bank," he said.

The former chief minister said that innocent people killed in fake encounters are being denied bodies and burials.

"Many innocents might have been killed in fake encounters like Hyderpora. The body of one of the slain civilians in Hyderpora from Ramban is yet to be handed over to his family," he said.

Read: Militant arrested from Budgam in Jammu Kashmir