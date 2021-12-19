Srinagar: Based on specific input generated by Srinagar Police regarding presence of a terrorist in Theed Harwan area of Srinagar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, CRPF and Army in the said area.

During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist was ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which has retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, the trapped terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Safiullah alias Abu Khalid, @Shawaz resident of Karachi Pakistan.

As per police records, the slain terrorist Saifulla was a categorized terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. He had infiltrated in year 2016 via Bandipora Sector and later on sneaked into District Srinagar on the directions of Pak based Commanders of LeT outfit for intensifying terrorist related activities in District Pulwama/Srinagar/Ganderbal/Budgam.

It is pertinent to mention that the deceased terrorist was working as Group Commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT in District Srinagar as he was operating earlier in District Srinagar and was familiar with the topography of District Srinagar/Pulwama and its outskirts. He has also been involved in receiving new groups of FTs after infiltration.

As per police records, Saifulla had a history of terror crime cases and was wanted by law for his complicity in terror crimes which include attacks on Police/SFs and civilian killings. He along with his associates was involved in attack on Army Convoy on NHW Bemina Bye-pass Srinagar near JVC Hospital Srinagar on 01/04/2017, resulting in injuries to 3 Army Jawans.

He was also mastermind behind the attack carried out by his associates at Lawaypora Srinagar in which 2 SF personnel were martyred and 1 AK-47 rifle was also snatched. He was involved in an attack on police party of PS Bandipora at Gulshan Chowk Bandipora in which 2 police personnel were martyred. Besides, attacks on Police/SF he was also involved in civilian killings which include killing of BJP President Waseem Bari, his brother and father on July 8, 2020.

Moreover, he was also brain behind the revival of terror group by luring gullible youth and a number of fresh recruitment of local youth into terrorist ranks. He was also instrumental in reactivation of hard core terrorist associates of LeT outfit in the areas of District Srinagar and District Pulwama/PD Awantipora.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 1 AK-47 rifle, 3 Magazines and 1 grenade were recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

IGP Kashmir congratulated the joint team for conducting successful operation without any collateral damage. He further said that with the elimination of Saifulla, 3 Pakistani terrorists have been killed so far in Srinagar City within almost a month who were involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian killings which clearly shows that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb the peace in Kashmir valley especially in Srinagar City.

Meanwhile, Anantnag Police and 1 RR arrested a terrorist associate identified as Feroz Ahmad Zargar @ Kamraan resident of Gratbal Quimoh Kulgam and recovered 01 Chinese Pistol alongwith Magazine and other ammunition from his possession.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law regarding both the incidents and investigations have been initiated. However, people are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.