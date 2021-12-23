Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said that his "party rejects the proposal of Delimitation Commission."

Addressing a press conference at the party's office in Srinagar, Bukhari said, "Apni Party leadership unanimously takes exception to the delimitation proposal that essentially deviates from the procedures as mandated by the constitution of India."

"Our party believes that the report has been framed in such a manner that suits only one political party," he added.

He further said, "Apni Party has a clear stand on this report that defeats the very idea of a secular India. Both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir have always complimented each other while such arbitrary edicts are aimed to disturb the harmony in J&K. However, Apni Party will never allow these schemes to succeed."

While urging Prime Minister and Home Minister for intervention, he said, "it is a matter of concern and ensure that the Commission report is based on facts and merit that resonate with a scientific approach."

He also said that the party will protest peacefully on December 29 to register dissent against this move.

“Our party leaders will take out a peaceful march on December 29 while wearing black masks. The protest will signify that the voices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been silenced. Even the fourth estate is not being allowed to speak lucidly,” he said.