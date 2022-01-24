Srinagar (J&K): Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir frontier Raja Babu Singh Monday claimed that "line of control (LoC) has remained peaceful throughout 2021 but at least 104 militants waiting to infiltrate into this side.

"Post ceasefire agreement in February last year, the situation so far has remained peaceful along the LoC. However, the intelligence inputs suggest that 104 to 135 militants are waiting at the launch pads across the border to infiltrate into this side," Singh said while addressing the annual conference at BSF headquarters in Srinagar.

"Also, there are reports that some guides have crossed over to the other side of the LoC. Their movement is being tracked and their families are under surveillance. The primary job of the guide is to bring groups of militants along,” he added.

Speaking about drone threats, he said, "BSF guards 96 km of LoC in Kashmir, and the drone threat is real. So far drones were not observed in Kashmir but still, we are in process of procuring our own drones to counter the threat. Besides, a series of measures are in place to deal with drone threats."

He further said, "Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has not affected Jammu and Kashmir in any form so far. But the situation is being monitored closely."

"Last year, 17.3 kg heroin worth Rs 88 Crore were seized on the LoC by BSF and all efforts are being made to foil bids aimed at transporting narcotics from LoC. The trade is mostly active in Punjab and Jammu."