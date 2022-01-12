Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday directed the Jammu and Kashmir government to respond within ten days to a writ petition filed by Aamir Magray's family for the return of the body of their son who was killed in a controversial gunfight in Hyderpora on November 15, 2021.

On December 3, last year, Aamir's father Lateef Magray filed a writ petition in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court demanding the body of his slain son.

In the petition, Magray has requested the court to direct the Union Home Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir Administration, and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to hand over Aamir's body to his family.

Invoking Article 21 of the Constitution, which extends in favour of honourable burial in accordance with religious rites and rules, the petitioner also requested exhumation as soon as possible to save Aamir's body from being completely decomposed.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat, who is pursuing the case, said that the court has issued notice to the respondents (government) and given them 10 days to respond.

Rajawat said the High Court has fixed January 27 as the next date for hearing the case.

On November 15, three civilians, Muhammad Altaf Bhat, a resident of Barzulla, Dr Mudassar Gul, a resident of Rawalpura, and Amir Ahmed Magray, a resident of Ramban, were killed in a controversial gunfight at Hyderpora area of ​​Srinagar.

Aamir worked as a helper in Gul's office. However, the families of the three slain citizens rejected the police statement that their relatives were involved in the militancy.