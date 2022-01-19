New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is also the AICC senior Observer for Uttar Pradesh, met the party high command including Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party's former president Rahul Gandhi, and General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at their residence, on Wednesday.

According to the sources, along with the assessment of the current election scenario in UP, the issue of implementation of some flagship schemes of the Chhattisgarh government in other Congress-ruled states was also being discussed in today's meeting.

Apart from this, a glimpse of the 'Chhattisgarh model' may also be seen in the party's election manifesto for the poll-bound states. The flagship schemes of the Chhattisgarh government like the medical store scheme, Godhan Yojana, farmers welfare scheme, etc are being highly appreciated. Therefore, Congress is mulling to bring these schemes to other states as well.

To give a boost to public health infrastructure, the Chhattisgarh government had launched the Shri Dhanwantri Generic Medical Store scheme to replace expensive branded medicines with cheap generic medicines. In this medical store, generic medicines are available at 50 to 70 percent cheaper rates. Under this scheme, 105 medical stores have been opened in the state so far. So far, five lakh people have taken advantage of this scheme. In view of the COVID-19 spread across the country, Congress is of the view that political parties which will take better initiatives on this front can get more political benefits.

Apart from this, Kisan Nyay Yojana and Godhan Yojana have given a boost to the agriculture sector in the state as under these schemes, direct cash transfer to the account of beneficiaries has also helped the state economy.

Baghel, who has started doing election campaigning in a full swing, is scheduled to hold a press conference today in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, at 3 pm.

He was being on a political tour for 3 days to campaign in Uttar Pradesh. He had done door-to-door campaigning in Noida, on Monday. On the next day, he visited Mathura-Vrindavan to campaign for the party in view of upcoming Assembly elections.

An FIR was also being lodged against the Chhattisgarh CM for flouting Covid norms during his recent visit. However, he later alleged that Election Commission is showcasing "bias" even at the beginning of the polls.

