New Delhi: Jan Adhikar Party supremo Pappu Yadav slammed the Bihar state government and Central government for not handling the Covid 19 situation properly and alleged them of spreading unwanted panic among the people.

Exclusively interacting with ETV Bharat, Pappu Yadav advised both the government to look up to European nations, as to how they are handling the virus with ease. "Central government needs to learn from Europe as they had made it clear that there is no need to panic but just need to inculcate it in our routine life. To hide its failure, the system spreads panic so that politicians can get rid of their responsibility and make money without much effort."

"I strongly oppose lockdown because people will die of unemployment, poverty, and starvation as compared to the number of people that will die because of Corona as the death rate in Covid is almost negligible. Winters are here, so people rarely venture out after 11 pm so what's the need for Night Curfew's which are being imposed in many states."

Pappu Yadav asks Centre to ape Europe in handling Covid crisis

He also demanded a ban on international flights but was reluctant to talk about banning elections during pandemics.

India on Monday has reported 33,750 new Covid cases, 22.5 percent jump from yesterday while the active cases rose to 1,45,582, according to the Union health ministry data.

Read : Take Covid-19 vaccine immediately: LS Speaker's appeal to those yet to be inoculated