New Delhi : Janata Dal United (JDU) MP, Dinesh Chandra Yadav said that, the demand for the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case made by the opposition is inappropriate, and by doing so they are just trying to create anarchy in parliament.

For son's mistake father can't be punished, this is what law says, JDU MP on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

He said, "The opposition parties have no knowledge of the Constitution, as If the son has committed a mistake then his father cannot be punished for it, this is what the law says. Uttar Pradesh is a poll bound state and will be holding assembly elections next year, by rising this issue opposition wants a political gain by harming BJP but this is not going to happen."

"All MP's reaching parliament, whether the ruling party or the opposition, are sensible and educated but despite that opposition MP's are protesting over a wrong issue," he added further.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2pm on Tuesday amid protests by Opposition members demanding sacking of Ajay Mishra, as his son Ashish Mishra, is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

For your information, on October 3, eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by a SUV belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra. A local journalist was also killed in the violence.

