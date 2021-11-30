Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the owner of a Delhi-based printing press Rai Anoop Prasad on Tuesday in connection with the question paper leak of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test-2021 (UPTET 2021).

A case has been registered under the Gangster Act against the owners of various printing presses by the STF in police station Surajpur. The UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled due to an alleged question paper leak and it is expected to hold next month. The question paper came on social media on the day of the exam.

STF SP Rajkumar Mishra said that they have arrested Rai Anoop Prasad, the owner of a printing press in Delhi for the TET exam, on Tuesday. Hailing from Gorakhpur, Prasada is running a printing press in Okhla, Delhi. SP Mishra said that during the investigation it has been found that the question papers of the TET examination were printed in various printing presses located in Kolkata, Noida, Delhi.

Earlier on Sunday, the STF swung into action after it received information about the leak of the question paper of the exam. An STF team under the leadership of Deputy SP Dharmesh Kumar Shahi arrested four people from Lucknow. The arrested people have been identified as Anurag Desh and Chandu Verma resident of Mauranipur, Faujdar Verma alias Vikas Verma resident of Mahrua, and Kaushalendra Pratap resident of Ayodhya. A photocopy of the question paper has been recovered from them.

Police said, "The arrested people are members of a large gang. The people had bought 10 copies of the question paper of the exam for around Rs50 lakh. They were about to sell the copies of the paper to around 60 students with a price tag of Rs50,000 each."

