Pathanamthitta: Having one leg was enough for Nellore native Akarapakka Suresh to walk more than 750 kilometres to the abode of Lord Ayyappa from his native village praying for universal peace and prosperity.

Suresh, who is a member of the Akhila Bharat Ayyappa Deeksha Prachara Sabha, walked for 105 days to cover a distance of 750 kilometres, using a crutch and carrying the holy head load, to reach the Sabarimala temple.

Suresh works at a local jewellery shop and has started his journey from his native village in Nellore Under Andhra Pradesh on September 20. This is the second time he has visited the Sabarimala Temple. Special arrangements were provided to Suresh for having a smooth darshan at the temple.

Read: Sabarimala re-opens for devotees, COVID report must for entry