Nagpur: A 27-year-old mother and her 18-month-old child died after falling from a running train in Bhandara in Maharashtra. The duo was on their way to Nagpur from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on the night train.

The tragic incident took place on Devada-Madgi Wainganga river bridge in Bhandara district. The deceased were identified as Pooja Ishant Ramteke, who was travelling with her husband Ishant, and their son Atharva Ishant Ramteke, natives of the Tekanaka area in Nagpur.

According to Ishant, a professor of Chemistry at Military College in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, Pooja went to lavatory along with the child as the train was nearing the Tumsar railway station Pooja. However, they did not come back for a long time and Ishant raised a missing person's report at the Gonda railway station.

Later, cops on a patrol duty found the body of the woman hanging on a bridge, and she was identified as Pooja. Meanwhile, the boy's body was found to be drowned in the Wainganga river. Police suspect that the boy had slipped from the hands of the mother and she might have attempted to save her son. The police are conducting investigations into the tragic deaths.