Vijayapura: A week-old sheep calf was sold for Rs. 2 lakh at Indi city in Vijayapura. What is special about this calf that someone would pay Rs 2 lakh for it? The sheep, belonging to Banappa Mastar Poojari, is of a special breed (Kilari breed) and it is considered a symbol of luck.

There has been a huge demand from Maharashtra buyers for this sheep in particular. The calf was finally bought by a sheep farmer, Namadeva Khokhare, from Siddhanatha village in Maharashtra. The name of this sheep is 'Sulthan'.