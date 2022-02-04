Gadag: Gadag district in Karnataka has become the first in the state to achieve 100% vaccination of the first dose of COVID vaccine, in the age group of 15-17 years.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said Gadag became the first district in the state to achieve 100 percent first dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage among the 15-17 year age group. He noted that overall, first dose vaccination coverage in this age group in the state is 72 percent.

"Gadag becomes the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100 percent first dose coverage among 15-17 year children. Overall first dose coverage among children in Karnataka is 72 per cent," Sudhakar said in a tweet.

According to data shared by the Minister, of the 55,880 targeted adolescents in this age group in Gadag, 55,735 have been vaccinated; while across the state, against the overall target of 31,75,000 adolescents, 22,95,996 have been vaccinated with the first dose.

Followed by Gadag, first dose vaccination coverage in Kodagu is 98 percent, Udupi - 88 percent, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada 84 per cent. Vaccination drive for adolescents in the age group of 15-17 years had begun on January 3.